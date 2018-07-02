Share:

FAISALABAD:- Cotton growers have been advised to drain out rain water from cotton crop, otherwise it will ruin the crop. According to spokesman for Agriculture Department, rainwater has salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops but it is very

injurious to cotton crops if it accumulated in cotton field for more than 24 hours. The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong and complete it during July to get bumper yield. According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, that Moong pulses are used largely in the country because it is a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.