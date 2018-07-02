Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would upload approved layout plans of legal housing schemes in first week of July said Director RDA, Jamshaid Aftab.

Talking to APP he informed that the arrangements are being finalized to upload the layout plans of the approved housing schemes on RDA’s official website to facilitate the citizens.

It would be a great facility for the citizens and they would be able to check online location of the plots in an approved housing scheme even from foreign countries, he added. Earlier, RDA had launched operation to control illegal housing schemes and cases were sent to the Sub-Registrar and Assistant Commissioner for legal action, he replied to a question. Jamshaid Aftab informed that on the directive of Director General RDA, the cases were sent to the authorities concerned to start formal legal action against illegal housing schemes.

RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and sent letters to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and Advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud, he added.

RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for taking appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria.

He informed that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA’s website. District administration also urged to help RDA to control illegal housing schemes, he added.

The utility services departments were requested not to provide utility services to illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority.

He said, 43 housing schemes which fall under its jurisdiction and have obtained NOC from RDA, whereas 31housing schemes are operating illegally without having NOC from RDA. General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

To a question, he informed that RDA had also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements the status of the housing schemes, fall under its jurisdiction. The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.