KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi vowed to eradicate VIP culture and interest system from the country after coming into the power after the general elections 2018.

Addresing a ‘Jaag Utha Karachi’ rally which was carried out from Airport to Quaid’s mausoleum, Allama Rizvi termed the rally as referendum and said that the people of Karachi have given decision in favour of the TLP. The party will emerge as victorious in the July 25 elections across the country.

A large number of TLP workers reached the airport for welcoming their leader, resultantly massive traffic jam was witnessed at Sharah-e-Faisal and adjacent roads. Besides motorbikes, cars and buses, the party workers also carried ‘cranes’, the TLP electoral symbol with them.

Allama Rizvi came down hard on the parties that ruled Sindh for last several years, saying that they had destroyed the province and made it very difficult for the people. The rulers had destroyed many departments including education, health and irrigation through corruption and malpractices.

The TLP chief was of the view that his party would restore the commercial activities and peace of the city in real manner if the Karachiites vote for them. He said that, “We would make revolutionary reforms for development in industrial, commercial, agricultural, livestock and other sectors,”.

The TLP’s candidates for all national and provincial assembly also participated in the rally. Allama Rizvi directed his nominees to fight against ‘Non Islamic’ forces and not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the country. You all will be the real representatives of the people, he said while speaking to his candidates.

“There is need to bring the looted amount back to the country and return the loan of the country. Pakistan should be made Islamic welfare state in real manner and this would be done by eliminating interest system,”

Allama Rizvi also thanked his supporters for giving him a welcome, asking the people of Karachi come out on election day and vote for the TLP. After the rally, the TLP chief went on the visits of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah where he will be running election campaign of his party.

He will return to Karachi on July 3 and would address women and Ulema conventions separately. Besides, he would also address the “Meet the Press’ on the invitation of Karachi Press Club.