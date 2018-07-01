Share:

KASUR-Police and other law-enforcement agencies [LEAs] arrested seven suspects during an intelligence-based search operation conducted in connection with the upcoming general election.

According to security sources, police teams flanked by personnel of LEAs conducted a search operation in jurisdiction of Pattoki City police in view of ensuring foolproof security at Election Day. Launched under directives from District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi, the operations ended with the arrest of seven suspects. The police recovered illegal arms from their possession and also verified the identity of as many as 72 people through biometric verification device. On the occasion, the DPO said that the police would continue conducting intelligence-based search operations on a daily-basis before elections.

CANAL BREACH INUNDATES 25 ACRES Of Land

Agricultural land spread over 25 acres was inundated following the occurrence of a breach in BRB Canal near Head Suraisar Hathar, Kanganpur on Saturday.

According to locals, 25 to 30 acres of agricultural land were flooded with canal water after a breach occurred in BRB Canal. The breach had occurred near Head Suraisar Hathar, Kanganpur. On being informed of the incident, locals rushed to the spot and plugged it with hectic effort spanning several hours.