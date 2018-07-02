Share:

PESHAWAR - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) would soon establish skill development centres for women in poverty-stricken areas of DI Khan, Peshawar and Bahawalpur by bringing women enterprises in mainstream economic activities.

Talking to journalists, Smeda General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR) Javed Iqbal Khattak said that training centres will provide hands-on support and business services to women entrepreneurs.

He added that the centre will be a highly accessible platform for women to get guidance and start their own businesses. He said that Smeda will also soon establish a honey business development center in district Karak.

Highlighting the significance of the honey business centre, he said it will promote development of honey business in the region. The centre will train the honey bee keepers and traders in the business and result in producing highly quality of bee and will increase export of the honey commodity.

He said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are always in need of a helping hand at various stages of their growth to flourish and play their role in economic development.

He said that the authority has always been on the forefront to facilitate SMEs across the country through building their capacity and by imparting different market-driven trainings.

Being part of the vision 2025, Smeda has made different PC-1s which envisage the development of SMEs, he said, adding that these initiatives would enable a large number of SMEs to earn their livelihood in dignified manner.

Discussing the potential of different districts of KP, he said that DI Khan is famous for its high quality of dates all over the country.

Realizing the potential of the district, the Smeda envisaged a plan to start date processing unit in the area. He said that Smeda would start the unit next financial year. He said the unit will give an impetus to the business of dates, adding that under the project the producers, dealers and processors of dates will be able to earn better in the market across the country due to better quality of dates.

Furthermore, there is a need to address issues such as packaging, marketing and product quality to meet the market demands, he pointed out.

He said Smeda is about to operationalize its fruit dehydration unit in Swat soon. The project will not only increase the business opportunity in the area but will result in job creation.

He said under the project, fruit growers of the area will be supported in product diversification and value addition. He added that new technology will be also introduced to have maximum output of the potential of the region.