Share:

South African superstar batsman AB de Villiers who is known Mr.360 in cricket world had announced his retirement from all three formats, but he will continue playing leagues. Each player knows the right time to call it a day and give a chance to younger talented players from the country, so I believe he has done a brilliant job for his team by announcing his retirement at his peak.

If we look over his cricket career, then the 14-year career is full of marvellous performances. The man played 114 Test matches scoring 8765, 228 ODI games scoring 9577 runs and 78 T20 Internationals scoring 1672 runs. Most importantly, he holds the world record for the fastest half-century (16 balls), hundred (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls) in ODIs. He is one of the few batsmen to top the Test and 50-over rankings at the same time. Though it is hard for me to watch cricket without him, however, being a fan of Mr. 360, I really appreciate and respect his call.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, June 19.