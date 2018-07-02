Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said the second hike in the petroleum prices in a short span is unacceptable terming it a major blow to the poor.

The upward revision in the petroleum prices will damage the masses and the economy, therefore, it should be immediately taken back in the national interest, it said. The government is increasing the prices of petroleum products with a rapid pace which amounts to pushing poor masses to hell that will also increase the crime rate, said Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI.

In a statement issued here today, he said that price of petrol has been increased by Rs 7.54 per litre while the price of diesel has been increased by Rs 14 which will increase the price of necessities and cost of transportation.

The government should eradicate poverty and not the poor through the frequent hike in petroleum prices and other moves, he demanded.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that masses are being burdened beyond their power as the government has again decided to break their back by stoking inflation.

The government refuses to collect taxes from the elite and prefers to burden the masses and the business community reeling under multiple problems, he added.

He said that the recent increase in petrol prices will unleash inflation upon the poor people and demanded that the government revoke the order immediately.

The caretaker government should not remain unconcerned to the plight of masses who have nothing to do with the bad policy decisions, he demanded.