LAHORE - Incidents of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, gang-rape, robberies and motor vehicle theft increased significantly across the Punjab province in the first five months of this year as compared to the same time period last year.

The province recorded high crime rate in the first five months of 2018 as compared to the corresponding period of 2017. Also, police registered a record number of cases related to vehicle theft, cattle theft and armed robberies.

As per police data, at least 168,631 crime cases were reported by police across the province in the first five months of this year against the last year’s 169,490 such cases.

In the category of “crime against person” the police registered at least 20,821 cases during the first five months of this year while the police had reported at least 19,474 cases during the same period last year.

The incidents of “crime against property” also swelled significantly with a total of 37,758 cases reported across the province in five months of this year while at least 32,453 such cases had been reported by police during the same period in 2017.

In all Punjab districts, gangsters robbed residences, shops, factories, looted families, motorists and even passersby and made off with cars, cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

MURDER: The incidents of murder registered a considerable increase during the first five months of 2018 as compared to the previous year. At least 1,612 people were murdered across the province during the previous five months of this year. However, the police had reported at least 1,581 murder cases during the corresponding period in 2017. Last year, the provincial police had declared at least 177 murder cases as untraceable.

Attempted Murder: The province also witnessed a sizeable surge in the incidents of attempted murder registered during the first five months of this year if compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

The provincial police registered 2,082 attempted murder cases against 1,659 such incidents. Last year, police investigators were unable to solve many blind murder cases. In these blind murder cases, several victims were women and children who were found brutally murdered in different parts of the province.

HURT: The Punjab police, during the first five months of this year, reported at least 5,860 “Hurt” cases in the category of crime against person. However, the provincial police had reported 6,139 such cases during the first five months of 2017.

KIDNAPPING: The provincial police registered at least 6,468 abduction cases during the first five months of 2018 as compared to 5,663 kidnapping incidents reported during the same period in 2017. Most of the victims were said to be women and young girls who were abducted by gunmen. At least 11 cases of kidnapping for ransom were also registered with the police during the first five months of this year. Last year, the police had reported at least 15 cases of kidnapping for ransom.

RAPE/GANG-RAPE: At least 1,324 rape cases were registered with the provincial police during the first five months of this year while during the matching period in 2017 the police had reported 1,170 rape cases. Similarly, at least 87 cases of gang-rape were reported by police during the first five months of this year against 79 gang rape incidents registered with the police during the same period last year. The police also reported at least 3,377 cases under the head of “Others” in the category of crime against person.

DACOITIES: The police during the first five months of this year reported at least 277 cases of dacoities (involving five or more than five gunmen) against 300 such cases registered with the provincial police during the same period in 2017. Last year, the police failed to trace at least 46 cases of dacoities.

ROBBERIES: The new police data shows that at least 4,714 armed robberies were reported during the first five months of this year against 5,002 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2017. Similarly, at least 4,506 cases of burglary were reported by the police during the first five months of 2018 against 4,487 such cases registered with the police during the same period in 2017.

THEFT: During the first five months of this year the provincial police registered 569 theft cases against 652 theft cases reported during the corresponding period in 2017. The police data revealed a considerable increase in cattle-theft cases this year as compared to the previous year. According to police, at least 2,117 cattle theft cases were registered with the police during the first five months of 2018 while the police had reported 2,067 such cases during the same period in 2017.

MOTOR VEHICLE SNATCHING: During the first five months of this year, the provincial police reported at least 1208 cases of motor vehicle snatching while during the same period in 2017 the police had reported 1408 such cases. As far as the motor-vehicle theft is concerned, the police this year reported at least 6,335 cases against 5,992 such incidents reported during the same period in 2017.

In the Punjab province, auto-lifting has become a booming business. More than 20,000 citizens are deprived of their vehicles every year. Less than 10 per cent of the total snatched or stolen vehicles are recovered by police annually, and thousands of auto-lifting cases are declared by police as “untraceable.”

The incidents of crime against property in the category of “others” swelled to 12,978 cases from the last year’s 12,545 cases reported across the province. The police this year registered 58,676 cases under the head of “Local and Special Laws” against last year’s 64,353 cases. Also, at least 65,376 cases were registered under the head of “miscellaneous” during the first five months of this year against last year’s 53,210 cases.

SHOOTOUTS: The incidents of “police encounters” registered a significant decrease during the first five months of this year. The police killed at least 41 alleged criminals in ‘armed encounters’ which took place in different parts of the province during the first five months of this year as compared to 121 criminals killed in shootouts with police during the corresponding period in 2017. Also, at least seven policemen lost their lives while fighting criminals during the first five months of this year.