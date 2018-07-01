Share:

SADIQABAD-Canal water pilferage has made water issue even worse in Chak 180/P, located at tail of Sadiqabad. Canal in the village has dried up owing to scarcity of water, leaving standing crops to deteriorate under scorching sun.

Critical of the situation, farmers of the area blame officials of Irrigation Department for this grave situation. They told The Nation that the Irrigation Department officials were responsible for unfair canal water distribution. Gathered for a protest demonstration against Irrigation Department, they shouted slogans against the officials. They also flayed high-ups of Irrigation Department for being indifferent to their juniors' activities. "Had they put a check on their juniors, farmers would not have faced shortage of water," they stated.

The protesting farmers including Ismail, Elahi Bakhsh, Nur Deen, Hussain, Aslam, Usman, Abdul Wahid, and Siddiq Ahmed alleged that the officials concerned diverted canal water of their share to other areas which had caused canal of their village to dry up. They regretted that their agriculture land had turned into a barren land due to anti-farmer policies of the past governments. "Not only do it endanger farmers' livelihood but it also threatens collapse of the local agriculture-based economy," they expressed fear. They regretted that canal water shortage had damaged the standing crops, adding that formerly fertile lands had now become unsuitable for cultivation. They added that they had to bring water for their crops from distant parts of Sadiqabad. They said that there were also reports of locals' movement to other areas due to worsening water issue. They demanded the authorities concerned stop their economic murder and resolve water issue at the earliest. They also demanded installation of potable water plant.