Share:

Lahore - A play titled ‘Gumraha’ was staged at Alhamra Art Centre on Monday, a press release said.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Chairman Tauqeer Nasir also watched the play based on how to stop young generation from going astray. Speaking on the occasion, Ather Ali Khan said the play was very well directed and acted. “I am thrilled to see our youth is addressing such an issue” he said.

Tauqeer Nasir said: “It is a pleasure to see young actors and director showing their skills on the stage.” At the end, the cast and crew gave their introduction and they thanked the council for providing them a platform.