SHIKARPUR - Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) chairman Riaz Chandio alleged that Sindh was deliberately overlooked in development schemes and other fields and pressed towards devastation by sitting rulers of Sindh.

Addressing a programme on Monday, Chandio said that federal government also played significant role to compel the people of Sindh to face various issues like outbreak of HIV and Hepatitis. Despite passage of 70 years people of Sindh have been deprived from respectful living with basic needs. Being hapless heirs of the old civilization of Sindh, they have become victim of fatal diseases and rulers were only enjoying their powers.

Chandio expressed his great concerns over the alarming situation of increasing HIV and Hepatitis and opposed the decision to extend the stay of Afghanis for further one year. He urged that Sindh could not bear the hospitality of Afghanis for another year and according to decision of Apex Court of Pakistan Afghanis may be sent back to their homeland.

Chandio further said that Sindhis living abroad were the asset of Sindh and urged upon them to increase their professional skills and play a vital role for the welfare of Sindh.

Majid Hyderi, the organiser of the program, expressed his pleasure and vowed to continue such sort of programs in future and thanked all of participants including Zulfikar Buledi, Dr Wajid, Rafique Khero, Amant Soomro, Suhail Abro, Muslim Burdi, Nisar Lakhair, Allah Nawaz Memon, Dr Saleem Shaikh, Syed Waqar Shah, Irfan Abbasi, Nadir Soomro, Shabir Sadhayo, Danish Hydri, Javeed Karejo and others who participated in the event.