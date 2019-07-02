Share:

LAHORE - The city police have arrested nine persons for flying kite and four others for doing wheelie on Sunday.On the directive of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the police arrested the law-violators from different areas of Civil Lines division and registered cases against them. Also, eight kite flyers were arrested from Cantonment area and one from Model Town. The police recovered kites and string from them.

He appealed to parents to help police in stopping their children from life-threatening game.