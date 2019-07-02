Share:

Srinagar - At least 35 people were killed and several injured in road accidents in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) districts of Kishtwar and Ramban on Monday.

According to the details, thirty-four (34) passengers were killed and several others injured after a bus fell into deep gorge near Srigwari in Keshwan area of Kishtwar district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh, while confirming the death toll saying, “Thirty were killed and seven critically injured.” Four more injured were later succumbed raising the toll to 34.

On the other hand, a driver identified as Mudasir Ahmed was killed after the vehicle he was driving plunged into a gorge at Battery Chasma on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, a rashly-driven tractor knocked a pedestrian to death at Krara in Jammu while an unknown vehicle killed a 62-year-old Yash Paul at Siot on the Jammu-Rajouri highway.