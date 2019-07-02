Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch has ordered the officials concerned to provide missing facilities at District Jail.

He stated this during a visit to the jail here. District Jail Superintendent Tahir Majeed welcomed the deputy commissioner. The jail guards presented him a guard of honour.

The DC was briefed by Jail Superintendent Tahir Majeed about dilapidated building of the jail in the wake of current heavy rains.

The DC asked him to write a letter to Home Department for installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and walkthrough gates on the jail premises. The deputy commissioner also appreciated the performance of District Jail. The DC also directed the Environment Protection Department for the plantation of more plants in jail and directed Irrigation Department to irrigate the plants with canal water.