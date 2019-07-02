Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has showed concern at delay in payment of dues to the print media, a press release said on Monday.

“The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its profound concern that the directive of the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) for payment of outstanding dues of the print media by June 30 has not been implemented,” says the APNS press release.

APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali announced decisions of the Executive Committee, which met in Islamabad with Senior Vice President Rameeza Majid Nizami in the chair. He said the Executive Committee noted with concern that the federal government paid only Rs140 million of the agreed Rs910 million dues of the print media. The Executive Committee urged the federal government to expedite the payment process so that liquidity problem of the print media can be solved.

The Executive Committee approved the report of the Awards Committee headed by Mr Shahab Zuberi and decided to hold the 24th Awards Ceremony and annual dinner by end of August. The Executive Committee was apprised that the KP information minister had agreed to withdraw the sales tax and registration fee on newspapers, but the decision has yet to be implemented. The Executive Committee urged the KP government to stop recovering tax from newspapers and withdraw the registration fee at the earliest. The Executive Committee also noted that some accredited advertising agencies have not cleared dues of member publications despite receiving payments from the federal and/or provincial governments. It was decided the respective governments be requested to blacklist such agencies. The committee also decided to request the PID and provincial information departments not to release advertisements through the defaulting agencies suspended by the APNS. The Executive Committee formed a recovery committee headed by Mr Khushnood Ali Khan to negotiate and take steps for recovery of dues from defaulter agencies.

The Executive Committee considered the applications for Associate Membership and decided to grant application of daily Nawa-e-Azad, Multan; monthly Engineering Post, Lahore and monthly Hospitality Plus, Lahore. The Executive Committee also considered the appeal for full membership and granted the appeal of daily Jhoke, Multan.

Vice President Mumtaz A Tahir, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, Syed Sajjad Bokhari (Daily Abtak), Mohsin Bilal Khan (D/Ausaf), Waseem Ahmed (Daily Awam, Quetta), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Naveed Chaudhry (Daily City42), Ms Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Muhammad Waqaruddin (Daily Dunya), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Mohammad Aslam Leghari (Daily Kawish), Syed Ayaz Badshah (Daily Mashriq, Peshawar), Shakirur-Rehman (D/Mashriq, Quetta), Sardar Khan Niazi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi (W/Nikhar), Usman Shami (Daily Pakistan, Lahore), Gohar Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Khushnood Ali Khan (D/Sahafat), Humayon Gulzar (D/Sayadat), Irfan Athar (D/Tijarat, Lhr.), Syed Haroon Shah (D/Wahdat), Javid Ahmad (D/Atemad) and Abdullah Daad (D/Sindh Sujaag) also attended the meeting.

Mr Mehtab Khan (D/Ausaf), Imran Athar (D/The Business), Bilal Mehmood (D/Nawa-i-Waqt), Tahir Mughal (Daily Nawa-i-Pak) and Rao Amjad Iqbal (D/Har Lamha) attended as special observers.