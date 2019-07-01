Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has deleted an Instagram Story post congratulating Scooter Braun on his acquisition of Big Machine records.

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ hitmaker has seemingly withdrawn her public show of support for her manager after Taylor Swift complained she felt ‘’grossed out’’ knowing the music mogul - who she accused of ‘’bullying’’ her - now owns her master records after his takeover and claimed she never got a chance to buy them herself.

Nicki Minaj, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have also reportedly stopped following Scooter on social media since the row broke out.

Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, has also spoken out to defend the ‘ME!’ hitmaker and praised her for ‘’speaking out’’ about the deal.