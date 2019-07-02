Share:

RAWALPINDI : On the occasion of a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ARL Church located in ARL campus area, Chief Guest, Brig. (R) Javed Iqbal Malik of ARL has congratulated the Christian community and assured them of ARL’s continuous support. He further highlighted the importance of inter-faith harmony for peace in the global village. The event was whole-heartedly participated by a large number of Christian community members from Rawalpindi and surrounding areas. Prayers were held for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.