ISLAMABAD : Senior management of Hotel One has signed a contract for an upcoming hotel in Bahria Town , Rawalpindi, at a ceremony held in Islamabad Marriott Hotel. Those who participated in the ceremony included Hotel One Chief Executive Officer Haseeb A. Gardezi, Vice-President Operations Ali Zubair, General Manager Finance Khurram Shahzad, Regional General Manager Musharraf Riaz, Director Development Waqar Qureshi, Assistant Marketing Manager Shahraj Qamar and teh franchise owner Nisar Ahmed with his son Idrees Nisar.