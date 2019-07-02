Share:

GUJRANWALA - A PML-N MPA’s sons allegedly opened fire at party workers for protesting in front of their residence here on Monday.

As per details, hundreds of PML-N workers staged a protest demonstration in front of the residence of PML-N MPA Ashraf Ali Ansari and his brother Younas Ansari after the news of their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan was aired on media.

When the protesters chanted slogans against the MPA and his brother, some persons from the house opened fire to disperse the protesters. The media persons whom were present for coverage of the protest saved their lives by running away from the spot. On the other hand, MPA Ashraf Ali Ansari and his brother stated that the protesters opened fire first and their security guards opened aerial firing only for defence.

They alleged that PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir Khan, MNA Usman Ibrahim and MPA Taufeeq Butt were responsible for this protest and attack at their home. It was reported that the police had arrested one person from the spot.