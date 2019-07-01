Share:

LOS ANGELES-Cara Delevingne has hit out at Justin Bieber after he defended Scooter Braun.

The ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker shared an impassioned post supporting his manager after Taylor Swift branded him a ‘’bully’’ following the news that he had acquired the majority of her master recordings after buying her former label Big Machine Records and now the ‘Paper Towns’ actress has waded into the row and told the 25-year-old pop star to ‘’take a step back’’ if he doesn’t know how to ‘’lift women up’’.

After Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, called him a ‘’gentleman’’ in the comments of his Instagram post, Cara wrote: ‘’Gentleman? haileybieber justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.

‘’As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.

‘’This issue that Taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.’’

Another of Taylor’s friends, model Martha Hunt, has also spoken up in support of her pal.