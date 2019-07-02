Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is planning to prepare a schedule with the consent of provinces to call a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in next week to deliberate on inter-provincial matters including water crisis.

The government has recently cancelled the scheduled meeting of ICC due to the finance bill, 2019.

The prime minister and chief ministers of provinces may now hold a detailed CCI meeting, pending for five months, sources told The Nation.

With other economic challenges in country, the PTI’s government is constantly facing strong objection from opposition for not convening the CCI meeting.

The PML-N government, in its era, had strongly been criticized by the main opposition in and outside the parliament for not holding constitutional obligation to resolve the pending inter-provincial matters.

“The PTI government is violating the constitution in almost all the matters. Why the CCI meeting has not been called in six months,” said PPP-P’s Information Secretary Nafeesa Shah while talking to The Nation.

Ignoring the matters related to masses, she said, the government is only engaged in political vendetta in these day.

The PPP-P’s information secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should pay attention on the matters of provinces. “Like economic crisis, water issue, as the country is suffering from many other challenges,” she said.

It may be mentioned here both the previous government had strongly criticised each other for not regularly holding meeting of CCI.

On the other hand, the Ministry of IPC is trying to arrange the CCI meeting on unanimous agenda points.

The provinces, the sources said, were earlier not ready on one unanimous agenda to evolve consensus on inter-linked matter in the CCI meeting.

A tentative list of agenda had already been forwarded to all the provinces to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda. The final agenda, according to the procedure, will be sent to Prime Minister Secretariat for final approval to summon the CCI meeting.

The upcoming meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting. Members from Islamabad might raise the long pending matter of a separate secretariat of CCI in the meeting.