BEIJING - China’s newly listed negative lists, which were shortened to introduce greater opening-up will take effect on July 30.According to China Economic Net, negative lists identify sectors in which foreign participation

is restricted. Experts said the shortened lists will help China foster high-quality growth and a better business climate for foreigners.The National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce, released two updated negative lists for this year. The lists, for nationwide implementation, now comprise 40 detailed regulations for foreign investors, down from 48, while the one for free trade zones has 37 listed items, down from 45.Although economic globalization has been impeded by unilateralism and protectionism, and cross-border investment is affected by trade frictions, China’s policy remains unchanged with respect to opening up to the outside world and will continue to ease market access, a news release from the NDRC said.The move not only improves international cooperation but also boosts the country’s development, the news release said.“As China’s economy is transitioning to a phase of high-quality growth, the country needs to further open up its economy,” said Li Gang, director of the academic committee of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.“To expand high-level opening-up, China will fully implement the management system of pre-established national treatment and negative lists to encourage foreign investment.