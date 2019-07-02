Share:

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the Irrigation Department and the District Administration joined hands to counter any untoward situation in upcoming monsoon season.

Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Paracha chaired a meeting on Monday to review the monsoon arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, Nankana DC Raja Mansoor Khan, Sheikhupura DC Syed Tariq Bokhari, Chief Engineer of Irrigation Nadeen Khan and representatives of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Safe Cities Authority, Punjab Meteorological Department and Recue 1122 attended the meeting .

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said his agency would set up 35 emergency camps, 22 camps for water disposal and 113 pumping stations during the monsoon in the city.

He said Wasa would complete the de-silting of drains before the start of monsoon.

Punjab Meteorological Department representative informed the meeting that monsoon was expected to start from July 7.

Chief Engineer of Irrigation Nadeen Khan said his department has set up emergency camps for monsoon in Kasur and Lahore.

LDA officials to attend Unesco heritage meeting

Two officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have left for Azerbaijan to attend the Unesco Word Heritage Committee meeting, reported APP. According to a spokesperson, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and Deputy Director Engineering Syed Muhammad Hassan would brief the meeting about Lahore Orange Line Train Project. Meanwhile, LDA Director General Muhammad Muazzam has given additional charge of Chief Engineer office to Director (P&D) Aslam Pervaiz during Azerbaijan’s visit of Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain.