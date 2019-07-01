Share:

ISLAMABAD-Cracks have started emerging in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council after majority of the elected members expressed concerns over increasing administrative influence of two of their colleagues in the medical institutions’ regulatory body, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The PMDC had elected a new 17-members council in March. The council had elected Dr Tariq Bhutta as its president and Dr Amir Zaman as its vice-president.

Official sources said that though the ordinance of the new council had still not been approved by the Parliament, the tug of war between the members to dominate the PMDC had started. They said that the differences had increased up to the level that two of the council members in a meeting held on Monday presented their resignations and left the meeting.

Sources informed The Nation that legal member advocate Ali Raza and another member Dr Amir Bilal left the meeting leaving their resignations with the Vice President Dr Amir Zaman.

Sources said that the meeting was presided over by the VP as the president PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta was out of the country. Reliable sources said that majority of the elected members expressed concerns over increasing influence of advocate Ali Raza and Dr Amir Bilal in the administrative affairs of the council. “Both want to steer the entire council according to their will,” said a senior official of the PMDC, wishing anonymity.

Official also said that the elected members had raised objection over missing agenda items in the meeting and sought explanation from both members.

Sources said that the conflict emerged on formation of teams for inspection of medical and dental colleges. The council had to form and approve the inspection teams but, both members constituted it without taking the council into confidence.

Resultantly, inspection of medical institutions which was going to start from Monday was postponed. A notification issued to a private medical college and available with The Nation stated that it is informed that the Council in its 199th session held on 1st July discussed the matter of nationwide inspection of the medical/dental colleges being started the same day. However, ‘keeping in view the logistic issues, the Council decided that the inspection of your institution is being postponed temporarily. You will be informed of the re-scheduled inspection accordingly’, it said.

However, both members stuck to their positions of not including the agenda items which led to exchange of harsh words between them and rest of the members. Later, both members presented their resignations and left the meeting.

Official sources said that both members had political backing and were dominating the council soon after the election up to the extent that the sitting president was ignored in important decisions. Officials also said that there was resentment in the PMDC staff also against both of the members as they were lobbying for downsizing the council and reducing the financial benefits of the council employees. “A space was being created for more political hiring in the council,” said the official.

The Nation contacted VP PMDC Dr Amir Zaman and member advocate Ali Raza for their versions, who promised talking to this scribe soon, but didn’t turn up despite written queries sent on their cell phones.