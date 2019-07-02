Share:

SIALKOT - A gang of 10 dacoits looted Rs0.4 million and 20 tola silver jewellery during a dacoity in the cottages of nomads near village Mundeyki Goraya, Daska tehsil here on Monday.

According to police, the accused held the nomadic families hostage at gunpoint in their cottages and started looting the valuables. They looted several nomadic families and fled away. Daska police were investigating.

Meanwhile, two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs26,000 from a retried man of Pak Army near BRB Canal Bridge Daska. The victim was on his way back home after withdrawing his pension from Daska GPO when the accused looted him.