Dowry is a handsome ransom paid traditionally to the groom’s family at the time of marriage. It is gender-based discrimination, enforcing invisible domestic violence on women as part of the so-called normal or customary culture. Moreover, this dominating act is most ominously practised in Asian countries ranking Pakistan with the 3rd highest rate of dowry deaths.

Two thousand cases of dowry deaths are counted per year, which are 2.45 per 10,000. Pakistan has adopted a dowry system from Indian culture, which is ranking at the top of dowry violence list. I appeal the incumbent Government to pass act against dowry to end up the deleterious violence against women.

KASHIF HUSSAIN,

Karachi.