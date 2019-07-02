Share:

LAHORE - Three names were shortlisted on Monday for the post of permanent vice canceller of the Lahore College for Women University, it has been learnt.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has received names of the three-shortlisted candidates out of 32 candidates who were interviewed on June 18.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza from the Quaid-e-Azam University-Islamabad is on top of the list of the three candidates. She has been serving as chairperson of the Biochemistry Department. She has completed her PhD from the University of Cambridge, England in plant molecular biology and completed her post-doctorate from the University of North Carolina, USA. The second shortlisted candidate is Dr Anila Kamal of the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. Dr Anila is director and tenured professor at the National Institute of Psychology, Quaid-i-Azam University. The third shortlisted candidate is Prof Dr Arif Nisa from the Azad Kashmir University.

Search Committee convener Dr Khalid Aftab and members Salima Hashmi and Nazish Ata, Punjab Higher Education Commission chairman and secretary of the Higher Education Department interviewed the 32 candidates on June 18. The search committee has forwarded the summery of three shortlisted candidates to Chief Minster’s Office that has approved the names and now the summery has been relieved to the Punjab governor for approval of the names. The notification of the new VC will be issued this week, according to the sources.