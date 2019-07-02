Share:

SIALKOT - Taking advantage of delay in the completion of mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, local farmers have started using this motorway for drying their corncobs yield under the sun. The farmers spread their corncobs on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to dry up corncobs near Sambrial. The farmers have favoured this act of using this motorway, saying that this was a temporary ‘proper use’ of this motorway.

Some farmers said that this motorway passed through their fields in both Daska and Sambrial tehsils. “Thus, we have the right to use the motorway this way,” they added.

The practice goes unchecked and unabated by the officials concerned of this mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Local social, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged the high-ups concerned to take serious notice of this situation for saving this motorway from damage.