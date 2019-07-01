Share:

RAWALPINI - Armed robbers targeted 4 residents in different parts of the city and deprived them of cash, mobile phones and motorcycle, sources said on Monday.

The victims have reported the occurrence of crimes to the police for legal action, they said.

According to sources, a man was going home at Gawalmandi when two armed robbers riding a bike intercepted him near police picket number 6 (controlled by Police Station City) and snatched cash and mobile phone from him. After committing the crime, the robbers managed to flee from the scene, they said.

Similarly, two unknown robbers picked up a motorcycle from outside of Nawaz Sharif Park, within limits of PS New Town. The victim owner Awais appeared before the police and tendered an application for registration of case against the robbers, sources said. The same robbers also targeted another resident, Ahtesham Abbasi, and snatched his mobile phone and fled. Another resident was also robbed off mobile and Rs10,000 cash by the robbers in limits of the same police station. Sources said that all the three men were looted by the robbers within time span of an hour. SHO PS New Town could not be approached for his comments.