LAHORE - A memorandum of understating was signed on Monday between GCU and Research Centre of Functional Polymer Materials, Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China.

According the MOU, both the institutions have agreed to share their research, academic data and publications and launch joint research programmes whereby they would support each other’s students and faculty members.

They also agreed to hold joint training workshop to edify the skills of their faculty members. They have also consented for exchange of faculty and researchers in different disciplines.

The GCU has also established a Day Care Centre for children of staff and faculty members at a newly constructed building on the campus.

The centre has the capacity to accommodate more than 24 children at a time.

“Previously, it was very difficult for the female staff to leave children back home or at private day care centres,” the VC said.