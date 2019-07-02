Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has reduced the price of indigenous LPG by Rs 5.80 per kg or Rs 68.47 per 11.8kg cylinder for the month of July over previous month.

According to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of LPG has been reduced by 4.93 percent and the new price of 11.8 kg cylinder will be Rs1330.92 for July 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June last the government had reduced its prices by Rs181 cylinder (Rs15.40 per kg or 11.43 percent) for June 2019 over previous month.

According to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the LPG prices have been decreased by Rs5.80 per kg (or 4,93 percent) from Rs118.59 per kg to Rs 112.79. As per the notification, the new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would be Rs1330.92. In June the price of the domestic cylinder was Rs1,399.39.

The producers price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 56,733.4 per metric ton (in June it was 61691.99 per metric ton). This producers’ price included excise duty of Rs85 per M ton while excluding Petroleum Levy. And under this head, the producer price of 11.8kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs669.45.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35000 per MT or Rs 413 per 11.8 kg cylinder while a Petroleum Levy of Rs4,669 per MT will be also charged which will be Rs55.09 for 11.8kg cylinder.

Prior to GST imposition, the consumer price (ex-GST) will be Rs96,402.4 per metric ton (in June it was Rs101360.99) and the 11.8kg cylinder price is Rs1,137.54. GST of 17 percent of Rs96,402.4 per metric tonne will be Rs16,388.41 imposed and it will be Rs193.38 for cylinder. The final price per metric tonne will be Rs112,790.81 0r 1,330.92 per cylinder.

According to detail of monthly official notified LPG prices record, in February 2018 government notified it at Rs1332.48 per 11kg cylinder, March (Rs1286.37), April (Rs1282.37), May (Rs1352.26), June (Rs1443.42), July (Rs1479.44), August (Rs1564.98), September (Rs1613.43), October (1673.24), November (1509.03), December (1338.78), in January 2019, it was Rs1361.7 per cylinder and in February it was Rs1427.63, March Rs1522.65 per cylinder, April at Rs1,563.92 per cylinder, May Rs1580.14 per cylinder, June Rs1399.39 per cylinder and now for the month of July Ogra determined its price at Rs 1330.92 per cylinder.

