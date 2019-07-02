Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday announced an increase of up to Rs1.49 per unit in power tariff .

The step has been taken to transfer burden of Rs189 billion to electricity consumers.

The power tariff has been increased by Rs0.75 paisa per unit for the domestic consumers using 300 units or above, said spokesman of the Power Division here. However, there will be no increase in tariff for consumers using less than 300 units (75 percent consumer base). The gap in electricity rates will be covered through subsidy of Rs.54 billion, added the spokesman.

The Nepra has determined the periodic adjustments for 1st and 2nd quarters of FY 2018-19 and recommended the same to federal government on June 14 for notification, said the spokesman. The Nepra’s decision had allowed ex-Wapda discos to collect Rs1,89,638 million, for the first two quarters of 2018-19, in next 15 months period from the power consumers. The Nepra had proposed the government to pass this impact to all consumers, including to people using less than 300 units per month; however, lifeline consumers using up to 50 units per month would be exempted from the price hike.

The consumers of K-Electric will also be immune from the increase.

The rate determined by the Nepra is Rs1.49 per unit for all categories of consumers. This will help clearing the stranded costs on account of quarterly adjustment charges. However, the government has provided some relief to domestic consumers using less than 300 units and has not increased their prices.

Similarly the rates for consumers using 300 units and above have been increased by half of the Nepra’s determined price. The rates for zero rated industry have also been kept unchanged.

The government has ensured to limit this effect on most vulnerable categories of consumers, the spokesman maintained.

The spokesman said that no increase has been made in tariff for commercial consumers using up to 5Kw (94 percent consumer base). Similarly, the electricity rate for zero-rated industries will stay unchanged at 7.5 cents per unit. The electricity rates for big commercial, industrial and all other consumers have been increased by Rs1.49 per unit.

Agriculture consumers will continue to get relief of 50 percent less per unit then the Nepra notified tariff. However, a source told The Nation that agriculture sector will face Rs1.49 per unit increase.

The source further said that against Nepra’s determination of collecting the amount in 15 months, the government has decided to reduce it to 12 months.