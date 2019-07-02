Share:

Lahore - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has held an open court at the Central Police, a handout said on Monday.

He also directed DPOs and RPOs to hold such sittings in their areas and submit weakly reports about the implementation of action on orders issued at open courts to the Central Police Office.

“Protection of lives and properties of people is a priority of police, so all RPOs and DPOs should hold open courts, the IGP said, adding that he would take to the task the lethargic policemen. “I will take indiscriminate action on such a complaint,” he added.

During the open court, the IGP listened to people from different districts and issued directives for the redressing their grievances.

He directed DPOs of Muzafargarh, Sargodha, Chakwal and Jhang to address the problems of citizens at earliest, “There is no other option but to address public complaints at the earliest under their supervision.

On the application of a person, he directed Arifwala DSP to come to IG Office with record and explain reason as to why the challan of the complainant’s case was not completed..

On the application of Azra Bibi, the IGP ordered Muzaffargarh DPO to arrest the accused within 48 hours and on the complaint of Sabra Bibi, the IGP showed displeasure with the delay in action and directed DIG (Investigation) to look into the matter and present a report to the CPO in 24 hours. He directed DPOs of Kasur, Chakwal and Jhang on phone to share the reports about action on public complaints with the CPO.

He said the duty of police is to ensure provision of every possible relief to people so stern departmental action will be taken against the officials and officers for delaying the action. He directed the DIG (Internal Accountability) to get feedback from people appearing in open courts of RPOs and DPOs and the report about negligent officials to him.