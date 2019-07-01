Share:

Rawalpindi-In a rare act of violence in a courtroom, a judge on Monday smashed the ear of a lawyer with paper-weight at a local court during hearing of a case, sources said.

In result, the lawyer sustained injury on ear and lodged complaint with the police against the judge for registration of a criminal case, they said. However, police are verifying the matter to initiate legal action, they said.

According to sources, Advocate Arsalan along with 3-4 lawyers arrived in the court of Civil Judge Shaukat Hayat to get the copy of the verdict in a case filed by a citizen Raja Akhter against CEO Health. They said that the lawyer was asking about the verdict from the reader when all of a sudden the judge ordered him to talk to him and not the reader. On this, the lawyer replied to the judge that nothing could happen now as he had delivered his judgment. They said that the judge got annoyed over the lawyer and threw a paper weight at him which hit him on his left ear. SP Potohar Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that police received an application from the victim lawyer and started investigation.

He said that the lawyer was brought to the hospital for medico legal report. “Action would be taken as per law after issuance of the report” he said.

The judge could not be contacted for his comments.