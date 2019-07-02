ISLAMABAD - The incumbent chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed has accelerated the process of concluding pending inquiries and as a result, 76 inquiries out of the total 142 pending inquiries have been completed during the last few months.
However, only 76 reports have been received in confidential directorate of CDA while a final decision in light of the recommendations of these reports will be made once they will be put up before competent forum.
Chairman CDA has instructed HRD Directorate to put up the findings of the reports within two days for further action.
The inquiries were pending from many years and several accused officers even retired without their conclusion while several inquiry officers also left the civic body without concluding the assigned tasks.
It was a routine in the CDA that whenever the management wanted to put a matter behind the curtain, they just ordered an inquiry not to conclude the same but to delay the matter or dodge the pressure.
However, the incumbent chief soon after assuming office directed the concerned directorate to sensitise the inquiry officers for early completion of the pending inquiries with them. The chairman gave a month time for the purpose.
A meeting to review progress on pending inquiries and degree verification was held here at headquarter of the CDA on Monday, which was chaired by the chairman and attended by concerned officers of the Authority.
Chairman CDA was apprised that presently, 201 inquiries were being conducted out of which 142 were fact findings and 59 were formal inquiries.
PUBLIC NITICES
Our client has contracted to purchase double storey bungalow No.S-167, 5th Street Phase-VII, Ext, 100 yard, DHA Karachi from Mrs.Bushra Jawaid W/o Jawaid Umer R/o Karachi, Any person/bank/authority having any claim/objection should notify us and Sub-Registrar-I, Clifton Town, Karachi within 7 days of this publication, after that no claim will be entertained and transaction shall be completed. Ali Bhai Estate. 0300-2028575
It is to informed to Public at large that Alhamd-O-Lillah our client has contracted to purchase the Building constructed on Plot No. SF-14, Measuring 2000.0 Square Yards, Block B, Situated KDA Scheme No. 2, North Nazimabad, Block B, Karachi with United Bank Limited through their Attorney named (1)Anis Hayat Awan S/O Muhammad Siddiqui, CNIC No. 42201-5993256-5, UBL Employee No. 692012 & (2) Muhammad Arshad S/o Barkat Ali, CNIC No. 35202-2608098-3, UBL Employee No. 467588, Now above Authorized Persons/Attorney applying to transfer in their name and also giving complete vacant possession of above property. IN this regard if any person, Organization, Bank, Society, Court, Government , Semi Government have any objection please inform to Assistant Director Commercial Sell, 3rd Floor, KDA Building, Civic Center, Karachi along with documentation proof in written within seven days of publication. Otherwise, the procedure of transfer will be completed and no objection or claim will be accepted. Advertiser: Muhammad Hanif S/o Abdul Sattar. Mobile: 0321-2348234
Our honorable client Mrs. Naheed Kureshi W/o Late Capt.Zahid Sohail Kureshi CNIC.42301-0999181-0, contracted to purchase Apt. No.153-E Street, measuring 2743 Sqft on 2nd Floor located at Askari-4, Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi from Major M.Arshad, CNIC.37406-4448822-9. PA# Apt.153-E, Gulistan-e-Jauhar vide sale agreement, any person, institute having objection should contact our office or A.D.H Office located at Askari-5, Malir Cantt Karachi, or M.E.O/Sub-Registrar Shah Faisal Town Karachi, within 15 days, of this publication failing which the above mentioned Apt. shall be transferred in our clients name and no objection will be entertained at any later stage.
This is to inform all the general public that (Late) ALTAF HUSSAIN S/O GHULAM HUSSAIN, holding CNIC No. 42301-0929260-1 was expired on 20TH May 2018. (Late) ALTAF HUSSAIN has left behind the property Flat No. A-1/909, 9TH Floor, in CHAPAL COURT YARD, TOWER-I, Sector No.29, KDA Scheme 33, Karachi. Legal heirs of deceased areas under: (1) RUBINA W/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN (Widow) CNIC No. 42301-9744339-2, (2) ALI ALTAF S/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN (Son) CNIC No. 42301-3010394-9. Now RUBINA W/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN, is surrendering all her legal heirship rights in favour of her son ALI ALTAF S/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN. in this matter if any person(s) organization may have any objection should inform along with documentary proof within 15 days from the date of publication to the Builder, M/S CHAPAL BUILDERS, H.J. Centre, SB-10, Block-13B, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. After the completion of 15 days time limit no any claim, objection will be entertained and the process of transfer will be completed. Advertiser: ALI ALTAF S/O ALTAF HUSSAIN.
I, have to purchase Resedential Plot No. 3216, Precinct 30, Street 71, Measuring 250 Square Yards ,Bahria Town, Karachi, from FARHAN AHMED S/O MUHAMMAD AHMED, CNIC No. 42101-1453745-1, free from all dues, claims, encumbrance, mortgages, liens, burdens, litigations whatsoever nature. anyone have any objection to sale or claim whatsoever nature on said plot should send to Bahria Town, Karachi, under Registered A/D Cover along with documentary evidence with in 7 days from date hereof failing which objection and / or claims if any shall be deemed to have been waived and general power of attorney shall be registered. ANUM FARHAN W/O FARHAN AHMED, CNIC No. 42101-5453063-0
LOST & FOUND
Transfer Order Of Plot No 71-C, Khalid comm Street - 1,Phase- 7 - EXT. Measuring Square Yards 100 (Approx) Located In Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi Has Been Lost. Finder Or Anyone Objection / Claim May Please Be Contacted Me And Director Transfer And Record Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi Within Fifteen 15 Days Of Publication. I Have Also Approached Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi For Certified True Copy (Ctc) Of This Document. On Expiry Period No Objection / Claim Will Be Accepted. Name ( SQN. LDR. (R) AMIR MUMTAZ) S/O MUMTAZ ALI KHAN (L) DHA Membership No: AF- 30777 Address : 116-C AL MURTAZA COMMERCIAL LANE 3 MAIN KHAYABAN-E-IQBAL PHASE 8 DHA KARACHI, CONTACT 0333-1303151.
My Share certificates bearing Folio No. 016522 for 1000 shares issued by HBL Growth Fund Class - A Segment formerly Picic Growth Fund, standing in the name of Abrar UI Ain Khan S/o Noor UI Ain Khan have been lost / misplaced. If no claim or objection is lodged within 21 days duplicate shares certificates will be issued by the registrar’s office THK Associates Pvt Ltd 1st Floor, 40-C, Block-6, PECHS, Karachi. Contact Person: Abrar UI Ain Khan, Cell 0300-9235681
Plot No. B-128, Block-8, at, Architect Society Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, of Original General Power of Attorney has been lost. Such FIR lounged in the Police Station, now applied for CTC. If any person objection within 7 days inform to Sub-Registrar Central Record City Court Karachi, after expiry 7 days objection shall be not accepted. Muhammad Iqbal S/o Ghulam Hider, CNIC No. 42301-0846711-5