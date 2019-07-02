Share:

ISLAMABAD - The in­cumbent chairman Capital De­velopment Authority Amir Ali Ahmed has accelerated the process of concluding pend­ing inquiries and as a result, 76 inquiries out of the total 142 pending inquiries have been completed during the last few months.

However, only 76 reports have been received in con­fidential directorate of CDA while a final decision in light of the recommendations of these reports will be made once they will be put up before compe­tent forum.

Chairman CDA has instructed HRD Directorate to put up the findings of the reports within two days for further action.

The inquiries were pend­ing from many years and sev­eral accused officers even re­tired without their conclusion while several inquiry officers also left the civic body without concluding the assigned tasks.

It was a routine in the CDA that whenever the manage­ment wanted to put a matter behind the curtain, they just ordered an inquiry not to con­clude the same but to delay the matter or dodge the pres­sure.

However, the incumbent chief soon after assuming office di­rected the concerned directo­rate to sensitise the inquiry of­ficers for early completion of the pending inquiries with them. The chairman gave a month time for the purpose.

A meeting to review pro­gress on pending inquiries and degree verification was held here at headquarter of the CDA on Monday, which was chaired by the chairman and attend­ed by concerned officers of the Authority.

Chairman CDA was apprised that presently, 201 inquiries were being conducted out of which 142 were fact findings and 59 were formal inquiries.

PUBLIC NITICES

Our client has contracted to purchase double storey bungalow No.S-167, 5th Street Phase-VII, Ext, 100 yard, DHA Karachi from Mrs.Bushra Jawaid W/o Jawaid Umer R/o Karachi, Any per­son/bank/authority having any claim/objection should notify us and Sub-Registrar-I, Clifton Town, Karachi with­in 7 days of this publication, after that no claim will be entertained and transaction shall be completed. Ali Bhai Estate. 0300-2028575

It is to informed to Public at large that Alhamd-O-Lil­lah our client has contract­ed to purchase the Build­ing constructed on Plot No. SF-14, Measuring 2000.0 Square Yards, Block B, Sit­uated KDA Scheme No. 2, North Nazimabad, Block B, Karachi with United Bank Limited through their At­torney named (1)Anis Hay­at Awan S/O Muhammad Siddiqui, CNIC No. 42201-5993256-5, UBL Employee No. 692012 & (2) Mu­hammad Arshad S/o Bar­kat Ali, CNIC No. 35202-2608098-3, UBL Employee No. 467588, Now above Authorized Persons/Attor­ney applying to transfer in their name and also giving complete vacant posses­sion of above property. IN this regard if any person, Organization, Bank, So­ciety, Court, Government , Semi Government have any objection please in­form to Assistant Direc­tor Commercial Sell, 3rd Floor, KDA Building, Civic Center, Karachi along with documentation proof in written within seven days of publication. Otherwise, the procedure of trans­fer will be completed and no objection or claim will be accepted. Advertiser: Muhammad Hanif S/o Ab­dul Sattar. Mobile: 0321-2348234

Our honorable client Mrs. Naheed Kureshi W/o Late Capt.Zahid Sohail Kureshi CNIC.42301-0999181-0, contracted to purchase Apt. No.153-E Street, mea­suring 2743 Sqft on 2nd Floor located at Askari-4, Rashid Minhas Road, Kara­chi from Major M.Arshad, CNIC.37406-4448822-9. PA# Apt.153-E, Gulistan-e-Jauhar vide sale agree­ment, any person, institute having objection should contact our office or A.D.H Office located at Askari-5, Malir Cantt Karachi, or M.E.O/Sub-Registrar Shah Faisal Town Kara­chi, within 15 days, of this publication failing which the above mentioned Apt. shall be transferred in our clients name and no objec­tion will be entertained at any later stage.

This is to inform all the general public that (Late) ALTAF HUSSAIN S/O GH­ULAM HUSSAIN, holding CNIC No. 42301-0929260-1 was expired on 20TH May 2018. (Late) ALTAF HUSSAIN has left behind the property Flat No. A-1/909, 9TH Floor, in CHAPAL COURT YARD, TOWER-I, Sector No.29, KDA Scheme 33, Karachi. Legal heirs of deceased areas under: (1) RUBINA W/O (LATE) ALTAF HUS­SAIN (Widow) CNIC No. 42301-9744339-2, (2) ALI ALTAF S/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN (Son) CNIC No. 42301-3010394-9. Now RUBINA W/O (LATE) AL­TAF HUSSAIN, is surren­dering all her legal heir­ship rights in favour of her son ALI ALTAF S/O (LATE) ALTAF HUSSAIN. in this matter if any person(s) organization may have any objection should inform along with documentary proof within 15 days from the date of publication to the Builder, M/S CHAPAL BUILDERS, H.J. Centre, SB-10, Block-13B, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. After the completion of 15 days time limit no any claim, objec­tion will be entertained and the process of transfer will be completed. Adver­tiser: ALI ALTAF S/O AL­TAF HUSSAIN.

I, have to purchase Resed­ential Plot No. 3216, Pre­cinct 30, Street 71, Mea­suring 250 Square Yards ,Bahria Town, Karachi, from FARHAN AHMED S/O MU­HAMMAD AHMED, CNIC No. 42101-1453745-1, free from all dues, claims, encumbrance, mortgages, liens, burdens, litigations whatsoever nature. any­one have any objection to sale or claim whatsoever nature on said plot should send to Bahria Town, Kara­chi, under Registered A/D Cover along with docu­mentary evidence with in 7 days from date hereof failing which objection and / or claims if any shall be deemed to have been waived and general power of attorney shall be regis­tered. ANUM FARHAN W/O FARHAN AHMED, CNIC No. 42101-5453063-0

LOST & FOUND

Transfer Order Of Plot No 71-C, Khalid comm Street - 1,Phase- 7 - EXT. Measur­ing Square Yards 100 (Ap­prox) Located In Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi Has Been Lost. Finder Or Anyone Ob­jection / Claim May Please Be Contacted Me And Di­rector Transfer And Record Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi Within Fifteen 15 Days Of Publication. I Have Also Ap­proached Defence Officers Housing Authority Karachi For Certified True Copy (Ctc) Of This Document. On Expiry Period No Objection / Claim Will Be Accepted. Name ( SQN. LDR. (R) AMIR MUMTAZ) S/O MUMTAZ ALI KHAN (L) DHA Mem­bership No: AF- 30777 Ad­dress : 116-C AL MURTAZA COMMERCIAL LANE 3 MAIN KHAYABAN-E-IQBAL PHASE 8 DHA KARACHI, CONTACT 0333-1303151.

My Share certificates bear­ing Folio No. 016522 for 1000 shares issued by HBL Growth Fund Class - A Segment formerly Picic Growth Fund, stand­ing in the name of Abrar UI Ain Khan S/o Noor UI Ain Khan have been lost / misplaced. If no claim or objection is lodged within 21 days duplicate shares certificates will be issued by the registrar’s office THK Associates Pvt Ltd 1st Floor, 40-C, Block-6, PECHS, Karachi. Contact Person: Abrar UI Ain Khan, Cell 0300-9235681

Plot No. B-128, Block-8, at, Architect Society Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, of Origi­nal General Power of At­torney has been lost. Such FIR lounged in the Police Station, now applied for CTC. If any person objec­tion within 7 days inform to Sub-Registrar Central Record City Court Karachi, after expiry 7 days objec­tion shall be not accepted. Muhammad Iqbal S/o Ghulam Hider, CNIC No. 42301-0846711-5