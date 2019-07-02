Share:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot temperature is anticipated in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh today.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning: Islamabad 24 degree Celsius, Lahore and Peshawar 27 degree Celsius, Karachi 30 degree Celsius, Quetta 22 degree Celsius, Gilgit 15 degree Celsius, Murree 22 degree Celsius and Muzaffarabad 21 degree Celsius.