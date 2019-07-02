Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal has taken notice of alleged abduction of a Hindu girl from Makli district Thatta and directed SSP Thatta Shabir Sethar to recover the abducted girl and also provide protection to family who is reportedly receiving threats from perpetrators of this crime.

Provincial Minister said that increasing cases of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh was cause of concern. He said that Sindh is our mother land adding that organized conspiracies against Hindu community would not succeed. He said PPP Sindh government is standing with family of abducted girl and assured that the girl would soon be recovered and perpetrators would be behind the bars.

The SSP Thatta informed Provincial Minister that case of incident has been registered and three persons have been taken into custody for interrogation, while police is conducting raids for recovering of girl.