ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday stated that money acquired through corrupt practices should be returned, even after death. The statement comes as the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, during the hearing of a case, asked the family of a late DSP to return embezzled money to the national exchequer. The chief justice made it clear that the money has to be returned even if the person involved in corrupt practices has passed away.

In his remarks, Justice Khosa added that the fine imposed on the family in 2003 by the high court was far less than the original price of the land. The land in question was bough around 50 years ago for Rs250 million. Justice Khosa added that the same land would now be worth around Rs2.5 billion. Seeking reprieve, co-accused in the case and DSP Jameel Akhtar Kiyani’s wife, Mismat Riaz, told the court that she could not pay the fine and argued that the National Accountability Bureau had sealed her bank accounts in 1992.

Rejecting the argument, the CJP underscored that the fine could be increased but there is no other option but to pay. Jameel Akhtar was accused of corruption and possessing assets beyond known means of income.