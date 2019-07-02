Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a corruption reference against Robina Khalid, Senator and ex-chief executive, M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd, Mazhar-u-Islam s/o Muhammad Shafi, ex-executive director, Lok Virsa, Islamabad, Dr. Tabinda Zafar d/o Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa. According to a press release of NAB, during investigation it has been established that Mazhar-u-Islam by misusing his authority extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with Robina Khalid and Dr. Tabinda Zafar. The accused gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million. The reference was filed by investigation officer Afshan Basharat before the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad on 01.07.2019. As per details, the evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused persons committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a) and punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.