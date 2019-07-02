Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties are not sincere with each other and their unnatural alliance will come to its logical end soon.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the opposition, which is bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, is facing disintegration and its remaining credibility evaporated after failure of the APC. “The attitude of the opposition inside and outside the parliament is undemocratic. Those who remained in power for many years badly ignored basic necessities of life for people. The disappointment-spreading past rulers did nothing in their tenures as roads, bridges and buildings were their only priorities. On the other side, the incumbent government has focused on human development instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes,” he said.

CABINET MEETING

A meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday in which approval was given to the appointment of Shahnawaz Nasir Shah to the post of General Manager of the Punjab Pension Fund.

The approval of the proposed policy of flood protection works of emergency nature was given for saving the local population, agricultural land and gardens etc in wake of the possible threat of flood. It was decided to change the name of cabinet sub-committee for the flood to cabinet committee for flood and in principle approval was given for the provision of necessary funds for flood protection works. The meeting also approved proposed amendments in the draft of Punjab Witness Protection Rules and Punjab Sugar Factory Control Rules, 1950.

The meeting decided to entrust the matter of amendments in Punjab Sugar Factory (Control) Act, 1950 to provincial cabinet committee for legislative which will submit final recommendations after the review of the matter. Amendments in TEVTA Act, 2010 were given approval and it was decided to take steps about Takht Parri and other Shamilat in Rawalpindi in accordance with the decision of Supreme Court. The decisions made in the 12th meeting of the Punjab cabinet were also endorsed. The Chief Minister directed that line departments should complete their prior arrangements in wake of a possible threat of flood adding that districts’ administration will be provided resources on a priority basis. The journey of public service will be accelerated while Pakistan is moving towards its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained. He said that an example has been set by starting austerity from the Chief Minister’s Office adding that public money will be spent on the welfare of the people as the government is the custodian of the national exchequer. Provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants, chief secretary, IG, SMBR and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

ENTRANCE TESTS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here on Monday in which various matters pertaining to the medical colleges entrance test came under discussion.

The meeting ruminated on the proposals of molding the exam and entry test marks on the pattern of engineering universities’ entry tests for admission in medical colleges. The chief minister directed to submit the final review after seeking proposals from the stakeholders and said that change in the pattern of entry test will be useful for the students belonging to the backward areas as the provision of equal educational opportunities to the students of far-flung areas is the responsibility of the government. The meeting was told that entry test for admission in medical colleges will be held in the last week of August this year and PMDC will also be consulted for the determination of entry test numbers for admissions in medical colleges. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, ACS (Home) and secretaries of law, specialized healthcare and medical education and higher education departments attended the meeting.

DR MUNIR’S DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Prof Dr Munir Ahmad, a famous statistician. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The services of late Dr. Munir Ahmad will always be remembered in the field of statistics, he added.

LATE ARRIVAL OF AMBULANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of late arrival of the ambulance in Hassanabad area of Multan and sought a report from ACS (Home) and DG Rescue 1122. He has directed to take disciplinary action with regard to delay in rescue and asked the DG Rescue to immediately reach Multan for submission of inquiry report within 24 hours. There is no justification of delay and the ambulance should have immediately reached the place of incident, he added.

LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident in Shadan Lund Taunsa Road area of DG Khan. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the administration.