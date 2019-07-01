Share:

LAHORE-A video of a singing painter went viral on social media last year. Within 11 minutes after the video was posted, the voice of artist Muhammad Arif Hayat impressed millions of Pakistanis and people across the border.

The painter, identified as Muhammad Arif, was captured singing Bollywood songs like ‘Channa Mereya’ and his voice touched many.

In the clip, he was seen working on the walls of a room while singing the popular song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

Initially, Arif shies away from the camera but eventually gets comfortable as he sings many other songs.

Bollywood singing giants like Sonu Nigam and Arjit Singh were all praise for this hidden gem.

Sonu Nigam took to Facebook and wrote, “Arif has already become extremely famous in India, too. Little taleem (music education) and he will become someone whom people will vouch for. God bless him. God willing he will be getting his due musically henceforth. Hope you are good. Lots of love and prayers.”

Arif, a Mirpur Khas resident, was immediately provided the opportunity to open a live show for singer Aima Baig on August 14, 2018 after the video made headlines.

Arif has now returned with another single, Ho Kar Khuda, which was launched under the UK-based music business BIZZ Music.

In a transformed avatar, the music video features him, demonstrating the world that he has what it takes to become a feeling of singing. The new song is composed by Tahir Abas and Asif Samrat while Sofiya Nasir is the producer of the video.