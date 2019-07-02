Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan ladies bridge team comprising Rubina Agha, Najm Abid, Shahnaz Pirzada, Qudsia Dossa, Rubina Hai and Fatima fetched a gold medal for the country in the 20th BEFAME 2019 Bridge Championship held at Amman, Jordan. In the finals, Pakistan ladies contingent outplayed India to emerge as winners and bring home the much sought after gold medal. In this Asia and Mid East Bridge Championship (BEFAME), Pakistan was also represented in mixed team event, open team event and event for seniors. Pak mixed team comprised of Ahsan Qureshi, Rehana Saigol, Zia Hyder Naqi, Neelofar Aslam, Saeed Pirzada and Fehmida Sarfraz. The open team event consisted of Farooq Alvi, Jahangir Ahmed, Khaled Mohiuddin, Mubasher Puri and Arsalan Mansoor and bagged bronze medal for Pakistan. Another bronze medal was also secured by seniors team having Ghalib Bandesha, Izzat Khalil, Ghias Malik, Safdar Mehmood and Anwar Kizilbash. The BFAME Bridge Championship was held at Amman, Jordan and Ghalib Bandesha, chef de mission of the Pakistan team, informed that the arrangements for holding this championship were outstanding and the majestic touch was evident and Pakistani contingent made a huge impact as bridge players of international standing. Besides Pakistan, other teams that participated in this championship were from India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan.