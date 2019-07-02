Share:

The United Nations peacekeeping chief has praised Pakistani troops for the “great dedication and professionalism” they have displayed in serving the world body’s peacekeeping missions around the globe that contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s very strong and consistent support to peacekeeping generally, especially the support extended to Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, said while inaugurating an impressive exhibition of photographs of Pakistani peacekeepers engaged in their duties in world’s hotspots since their first deployment in 1960.

The secretary-general’s A4P initiative calls for women’s participation in every stage of peace operations and integrates a gender perspective into all analysis, planning, implementation and reporting.

The largely-attended event was organized by the Pakistan Mission at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Welcoming Under-Secretary-General Lacroix, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan’s commitment to peacekeeping was comprehensive and covers all aspects. “Our peacekeepers are proud of their hard-earned reputation of being well-trained, well-equipped, and prepared for all situations.”