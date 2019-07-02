Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed Leader of House in Senate Shibli Fraz to engage senators from opposition benches for their support in case the opposition moves non-confidence motion against the incumbent Senate chairman.

According to informed sources, the prime minister also directed Shilbi Fraz to engage senators from the erstwhile FATA region in this regard.

Shibli who called on the prime minister and briefed him about the Senate and developments following the announcement by the opposition parties to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani from his position through a no-confidence motion.

The opposition parties during All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman last week had decided to remove Sanjrani through a no-confidence motion.

This has caused alarms in the PTI-led ruling coalition, which in response to the development, also decided to take it as a challenge and foil the opposition move.

Although PTI and its allied parties are in minority in number and the opposition parties are in majority, the government seems confident to take advantage of the cracks among the opposition parties.