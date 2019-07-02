Share:

LAHORE - Second tier leadership of the PML-N met here at party’s Model Town office to discuss and analyze the factors behind the growing unrest among the party legislators.

It was held in the background of governments claim that at least 15 members of Punjab Assembly belonging to the PML-N and five of its MNAs had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday last.

Some of the suspected MPAs also attended the meeting which was kept in a low profile away from the media gaze. No PML-N leader was ready to talk about this meeting on the record. Sources, however, said that the meeting took stock of the current political situation and government’s efforts to create rifts in the party.

The meeting decided to enhance coordination among the party men and to take them into confidence over important issues, said the sources.

So far, three PML-N MPAS have admitted to have met with the Prime Minister. They include Nishat Ahmad Daha from Khanewal, Moulana Ghayasuddin from Narowal and Jalil Sharqpuri from Sheikhupura. A former PML-N legislator Younis Ansari has also confirmed his meeting with Imran Khan. All these have taken the stance that they went to see the prime minister to resolve issues of their constituencies.

Ghayasuddin said in a statement that there was no harm in meeting the prime minister. “After all, I have met Pakistani prime minister and not those of India or some Jewish country. I went to see him to resolve some issues relating to his constituency”, he explained.

He also criticised party’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah for spreading false rumors about his joining the PTI. “I am an old leaguer and still part of the PML-N. Mian Nawaz Sharif is my leader”, he said, adding that he was not in the habit of changing parties.

Meanwhile, PMl-N MPA Jalil Shargpuri Monday claimed that one PPP MPA, Ghazanfar Langah from Rahimyar Khan was also present in the meeting. PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza told The Nation that Ghazanfar came to see him today (Monday) and denied Sharqpuri’s claim. Murtaza said that Ghazanfar will explain his position on Thursday in a press conference.

The PPP’s parliamentary leader further stated that had a PPP lawmaker met the prime minister, his personal assistant Naeemul Haq would have mentioned his name in his tweet.