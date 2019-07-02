Share:

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways (PR) has raised fares of all passenger trains by 2% to 8% in different classes, and the fare of economy class has been increased by up to Rs100 from Monday.

Now passengers traveling through economy class will pay an additional Rs100, whereas travelers of business first will have to pay increased fares by 8 percent.

Traveling through trains is considered comparatively a cheaper way of transportation as thousands of passengers use this means of transportation for reaching their destinations; however the significant raises in fares of trains would put additional burden on the general public.