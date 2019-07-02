Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday referred a privilege motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to select committee for using ‘derogatory’ remarks against female lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party.

The privilege motion was jointly moved by all 19 female MPAs of the PPP — Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari, Minister For Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister For Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, Faryal Talpur, Sadia Javed, Tanzila Umi Habiba, Nida Khuhro, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Ghazala Sial, Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio, Farhat Seemen, Hina Dastagir, Parveen Basheer Qaimkhani, Sajeela Laghari, Shaheena, Shahnaz Begum, Shamim Mumtaz, Heer Soho and Shazia umar—who asked the PTI Parliamentary Leader to tender apology on his remarks. The Deputy Speaker; however, withdrew her name as she was presiding over the session.

“Our privilege motion is that the PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh passed derogatory remarks against the female members of Pakistan People’s Party during his media talk at the office of Election Commission. This highly unacceptable and insulting statement against the respected female MPAs accounts for a public apology by the PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh. Such attitude of PTI MPA towards female members of PPP has breached privilege of all females of the party,” the privilege motion reads.

Speaking on the matter, Heer Soho said that Sheikh during his media talk outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office had used derogatory remarks against them. “The PPP leadership tasked their females for dirty jobs,” she added while quoting the PTI leader . Heer who was speaking on her ‘breached’ family called Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance ‘Masi Bil Batori’ which irked the opposition members on which she apologised to Nusrat. She however asked the chair to refer their privilege motion to the select committee and let it decide the matter.

78,444 acres of Sindh forestland has been allotted illegally

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi tried to persuade the PPP members, saying that Sheikh had already made explanation on his remarks. He requested the PPP members to withdraw their motion as it would ‘waste’ precious time of the house. “There should a standard for admitting the privilege motion. If the chair forms a committee to hear this motion than we would bring at least five privilege motions a day and these should be accepted as well,” he added while making it clear that no member of PTI, GDA or MQM-P would become part of the select committee.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was of the view that the privilege motion could have been withdrawn had Sheikh tendered apology. “We would drop the committee if the PTI Parliamentary Leader comes and apologies to the house particularly to female lawmaker,” he added. Chawla said there was no harm in apologising to the house, reminding that PPP’s Imdad Pitafi had also apologised to Nusrat when he uttered unsuitable remarks for her.

Later, the speaker put the motion to form committee to the house on which the PTI member Dr Seema Zia demanded headcount of both treasury and opposition members as apparently both were equal in numbers. However, the motion was carried to form committee comprising PPPs—Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, Fayyaz Butt, Pir Mujib-ul-Huq—, Mufti Qasim Fakhri and Sarwat Fatima of TLP and Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA.

Water Shortage

Earlier speaking on a point of order, Nadir Magsi of PPP said that agriculturists of the province especially of tail-end areas face hardship due to water scarcity. He asked the government to ensure fair distribution of available water ‘or else we all cannot enter our constituencies’. Responding to the matter, Irrigation Minister Syed Nasir Shah acknowledged that tail-end areas face water shortage, saying the department was taking all-out measures to ensure fair distribution and control water theft.

Major agenda went untouched

The major agenda of a private members’ day went untouched as the Speaker adjourned the house right after the privilege motion. Private motions, amendment in rules of procedure, private resolutions and motion for leave to introduce the private bill could not be taken up.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Minister for Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the matter of illegal allotment is concerned with Board of Revenue (BOR) and it had illegally allotted forest land to private persons and institutions. “No NOC has been given by Forest Department for allotting these lands. So far, an area of 78,444.25 acres of Sindh forestland has been illegally allotted by the Revenue Authorities to various persons/institution. This is based on the record or correspondence that has been accessed by forest department,” he added.

Nasir said that forest department has been striving for cancellation of these illegal allotments at concerned Revenue authorities level. Illegally allotted area of 58,516.05 acres is under litigation as 507 cases in various Revenue and Judicial courts where forest staff is vigorously fighting for bringing the illegally allotted forest areas back. “Resultantly, the department was able to get 290,000 acres cancelled by Assistant Commissioner Kashmore in forestation Division Kandhkot,” he added.