LAHORE - An Anti Narcotics Force’s Lahore team on Monday arrested former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan near Sukheki interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. He was coming to Lahore from hometown Faisalabad for attending a party meeting.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting at party secretariat in Model town on Tuesday (today) to discuss the scenario and devise future strategy in the aftermath of the arrest of the key party leader.

ANF Spokesman confirmed the arrest while claiming recovery of huge quantity of drugs from his vehicle, though he did not specify the type and the exact quantity of recovery. He said a case has been filed against him under Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

As per the insiders, MNA from Faisalabad was shifted to ANF Police Station I after medical examination. Force Commander Brig Khalid Mehmood will supervise the investigation.

The ANF will produce the PML-N Punjab President before Anti Narcotics Court on Tuesday (today) for getting his physical remand.

PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarrar said that Rana Sanaullah was coming to Lahore for attending a party meeting in Model Town and the ANF arrested him when he was about to leave Sukheki for Lahore.

Top leaderships of both the PML-N and the PPP have condemned the arrest, calling it the worst example of political victimization.

Condemning the arrest, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that it was a pity the rulers were using state institutions for intimidating the political opponents. He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of supervising ‘the operation to push the Opposition against the wall’.

He said that such moves would prove disastrous for the present regime. He demanded giving details of accusations against Rana Sanaullah. He also demanded the government to produce the legislator before a court of law.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also held the PM responsible for the incident saying ‘Jaali-e-Azam is directly behind the arrest’. She also replaced her profile picture with that of Rana Sanaullah.

“What ANF has got to do with Rana Sanaullah? It could not get more absurd. He has been arrested for his bold & courageous stance. Jaali-e-Azam being a small & petty minded man that he is, is directly behind his arrest. Make no mistake”, she said in her tweet.

In another tweet Maryam shared a video from achieves in which Imran Khan was threatening Rana Sanaullah to take him to jail while holding his mustaches.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to social media to condemn the arrest while terming it political victimization.

“Arrest of President Punjab PML-N by Anti-Narcotics force is obviously desperate attempt at political victimization. Sanaullah has been a vociferous critic of PPP in the past & is currently one of the most vocal critics of the regime. Arrests expose govt’s weakness & desperation”, his tweet reads.

PML-N hasn’t any narrative, leadership: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz neither had any narrative nor any leadership.

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said that Rana Sanaullah’s confession of rebellion was proof of cracks in the PML- N political camp.

She said that the meeting of PML-N MPAs from Punjab with the prime minister was in fact revolt against the dictatorial approach and imperialistic mindset of PML-N leadership as they were not ready for slavery of a family.

The SAPM said that revolt against the royal family was the manifestation that support for the caravan, ideology and leadership of Naya Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that call for mid-term elections by those who claim to be supporters of democracy and the constitution was strange. She said that future of these elements was bleak.