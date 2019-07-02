Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high-level party huddle today to consult over political developments in light of the recent arrest of MNA Rana Sanaullah .

The party's senior leadership is directed to be present at the Model Town residence of Shehbaz to devise strategies and future course of action. Sources privy to the development said that the party will also look into recent arrests of other opposition leaders as well.

Sanaullah was sent to prison on a 14-day judicial remand by a narcotics court in Lahore today. His remand came following his arrest by the Anti-Narcotics Force after the discovery of a large stash of contraband on Monday.

Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing, was said to have been arrested in a drug-related case, with the ANF officials telling Geo News he was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

An ANF (Lahore) spokesperson had confirmed that the PML-N's senior leader was arrested and a case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.

Riaz Soomro, the spokesperson said Sanaullah was arrested in light of numerous proofs.