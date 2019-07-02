Share:

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hear references filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court (SHC) Judge KK Agha today.

The government had filed references against two superior court judges, Justice Isa and Judge Agha in the SJC after complaints were received against judges for owning properties abroad but did not mention them in their wealth statements.

President Arif Alvi had forwarded the references to the SJC.

A five-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Peshawar High Court's Justice Waqar Ahmed and Sindh High Court's Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh will hear resume hearing the references filed against the two judges.

During the last sitting of the SJC, the court sent notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan and other parties.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court.

It comprises chief justice of Pakistan as chairman, two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most judges of the high courts as members.

The legal fraternity will observe a countrywide strike today to protest against the filing of references against Justice Isa and Justice Agha.